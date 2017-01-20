Breaking News

Live CNN coverage of 45th Pres Donald Trump's Inauguration
    Trump family greets crowd at inaugural parade

During the Inauguration Day parade, President Donald Trump and his family exit their vehicle to greet the crowds lining the streets.
