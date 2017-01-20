Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Activists hold up signs during a Deplorable ball protest in a street outside press club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017.
Activists hold up signs during a Deplorable ball protest in a street outside press club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters gather in DC on inaugural weekend

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters gather in DC on inaugural weekend

Protesters held the first of several demonstrations on Thursday aimed to disrupt Donald Trump's inaugural weekend.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Protesters gather in DC on inaugural weekend

Protesters held the first of several demonstrations on Thursday aimed to disrupt Donald Trump's inaugural weekend.
Source: CNN