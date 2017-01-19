Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Evaluating Trump on national security
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Evaluating Trump on national security
"America's adversaries have taken the deep measure of this unworthy man," says David Frum. He joins Christiane Amanpour along with James Woolsey.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Evaluating Trump on national security
'A situation of contested legitimacy' in Gambia
A plastic ocean
Making sense of Chelsea Manning's commutation
Austria: Populism is EU's biggest threat
British PM 'playing chicken' with EU over Brexit
Austria: We're not concerned about breakup of EU
UK official: We don't share Trump's EU views
Trump aide: We want trade deals to be fairer
Timmermans: US will understand importance of EU
John Kerry takes stock in last week on the job
Daniel Barenboim returns to Carnegie Hall
See More
Evaluating Trump on national security
Amanpour
"America's adversaries have taken the deep measure of this unworthy man," says David Frum. He joins Christiane Amanpour along with James Woolsey.
Source: CNN