    Latino pastor explains inauguration prayer

Latino pastor explains inauguration prayer

CNN's Kyung Lah interviews Sam Rodriguez, the head of the largest Latino evangelical organization in the US, about accepting the invitation to pray for Donald Trump at his inauguration.
CNN's Kyung Lah interviews Sam Rodriguez, the head of the largest Latino evangelical organization in the US, about accepting the invitation to pray for Donald Trump at his inauguration.
