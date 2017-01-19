Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

perry confirmation hearing - sanders
perry confirmation hearing - sanders

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders, Perry spar over climate change

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders, Perry spar over climate change

During his confirmation hearing for secretary of the Department of Energy, Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX) sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over climate change.
Source: CNN

Confirmation hearings (15 Videos)

See More

Sanders, Perry spar over climate change

Newsroom

During his confirmation hearing for secretary of the Department of Energy, Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX) sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over climate change.
Source: CNN