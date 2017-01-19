Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sanders, Perry spar over climate change
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sanders, Perry spar over climate change
During his confirmation hearing for secretary of the Department of Energy, Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX) sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over climate change.
Source: CNN
Confirmation hearings (15 Videos)
Sanders, Perry spar over climate change
Sanders: 'We are not a compassionate society'
DeVos: Trump described sexual assault in tape
Warren challenges DeVos on personal experience
Sanders grills Trump nominee on GOP donations
DeVos: Grizzlies can determine school gun laws
DeVos pledges to resolve conflicts of interest
Ryan Zinke: Climate change not a hoax
Zinke: Zero tolerance for sexual harassment
Cabinet picks break with Trump on issues
RECAP: Rex Tillerson confirmation hearing
Tillerson avoids calling Putin war criminal
Tillerson: I haven't talked Russia with Trump
Tillerson: Russia 'poses a danger'
Anatomy of Senate confirmations
RECAP: Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing (Day 1)
See More
Sanders, Perry spar over climate change
Newsroom
During his confirmation hearing for secretary of the Department of Energy, Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX) sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over climate change.
Source: CNN