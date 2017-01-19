Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

presidential planes history ac nccorig_00010404
presidential planes history ac nccorig_00010404

    JUST WATCHED

    Presidential planes through history

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Presidential planes through history

Why do they call it Air Force One? Who was the only president to fly on a commercial flight? These answers and more for your next trivia game.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Presidential planes through history

Why do they call it Air Force One? Who was the only president to fly on a commercial flight? These answers and more for your next trivia game.
Source: CNN