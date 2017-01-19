Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pro-LGBT protesters dance to Pence's home

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pro-LGBT protesters dance to Pence's home

About 200 protesters marched to Vice President-elect Mike Pence's neighborhood, turned up the music and started a dance party -- less than 48 hours before his inauguration.
Source: WJLA

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pro-LGBT protesters dance to Pence's home

About 200 protesters marched to Vice President-elect Mike Pence's neighborhood, turned up the music and started a dance party -- less than 48 hours before his inauguration.
Source: WJLA