Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nomination of Tom Price to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services Date:?Wednesday, January 18, 2017Add to my Calendar Time:?10:00 AM Location:?430 Dirksen Senate Office Building Witnesses Panel I Dr.?Tom Price Roswell?, GA MANU AND LAURIE WILL STAKEOUT OUTSIDE WITH THEIR PJ
Nomination of Tom Price to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services Date:?Wednesday, January 18, 2017Add to my Calendar Time:?10:00 AM Location:?430 Dirksen Senate Office Building Witnesses Panel I Dr.?Tom Price Roswell?, GA MANU AND LAURIE WILL STAKEOUT OUTSIDE WITH THEIR PJ

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Price denies stock tip allegations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Price denies stock tip allegations

During his confirmation hearing for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) denies allegations that he acted on stock tips.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Price denies stock tip allegations

During his confirmation hearing for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) denies allegations that he acted on stock tips.
Source: CNN