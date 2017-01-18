Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a USA Thank You Tour 2016 at the Giant Center on December 15, 2016 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a USA Thank You Tour 2016 at the Giant Center on December 15, 2016 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump vs. American public on climate change

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump vs. American public on climate change

A new survey shows that President-elect Donald Trump is out of step with both science and public opinion when it comes to his views on climate change.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump vs. American public on climate change

A new survey shows that President-elect Donald Trump is out of step with both science and public opinion when it comes to his views on climate change.
Source: CNN