Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama final press
obama final press

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama thanks press in final news conference

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama thanks press in final news conference

President Barack Obama opened his final news conference with a heartfelt thank you to the media.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama thanks press in final news conference

Newsroom

President Barack Obama opened his final news conference with a heartfelt thank you to the media.
Source: CNN