Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nikki Haley Confirmation Hearing origwx cs_00000000
Nikki Haley Confirmation Hearing origwx cs_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Nikki Haley hopes to "educate" Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nikki Haley hopes to "educate" Trump

Donald Trump's pick to be US ambassador to the UN, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, addresses questions about her disagreements with the President-elect.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Nikki Haley hopes to "educate" Trump

Donald Trump's pick to be US ambassador to the UN, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, addresses questions about her disagreements with the President-elect.
Source: CNN