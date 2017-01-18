Breaking News

A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington, DC during a dress rehearsal on January 15, 2017 five days ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.
    Who is 'designated survivor' at inauguration?

While security is in place and there is no specific, credible threat, a quirk in America's rules for succession raises questions about who would be in charge if an attack hit the incoming president, vice president and congressional leaders just as the transfer of power gets underway. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
