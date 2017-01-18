Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump on Fox News
Trump on Fox News

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump speaks out on Lewis, Mexico wall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump speaks out on Lewis, Mexico wall

In a new interview with Fox News, President-elect Donald Trump addresses his feud with Rep. John Lewis, and his plans for building a wall along the Mexican border.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump speaks out on Lewis, Mexico wall

In a new interview with Fox News, President-elect Donald Trump addresses his feud with Rep. John Lewis, and his plans for building a wall along the Mexican border.
Source: CNN