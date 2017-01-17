Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump ryan zinke sexual harassment interior secretary confirmation hearing bts_00004811
trump ryan zinke sexual harassment interior secretary confirmation hearing bts_00004811

    JUST WATCHED

    Zinke: Zero tolerance for sexual harassment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Zinke: Zero tolerance for sexual harassment

Interior secretary nominee Rep. Ryan Zinke is asked how, if confirmed, he will tackle sexual harassment within the National Parks Service.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Zinke: Zero tolerance for sexual harassment

Interior secretary nominee Rep. Ryan Zinke is asked how, if confirmed, he will tackle sexual harassment within the National Parks Service.
Source: CNN