US Congressman Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, is sworn in before testifying before Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 17, 2017, on his nomination to be Secretary of the Interior in the Trump administration. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US Congressman Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, is sworn in before testifying before Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 17, 2017, on his nomination to be Secretary of the Interior in the Trump administration.

    Ryan Zinke: Climate change not a hoax

Rep. Ryan Zinke, nominee for interior secretary, comments on the issue of climate change, saying that it's not a "hoax" and that man has had an influence on the environment.
