Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in Washington for Trump's Inauguration on January 20, 2017. Security around the events is expected to cost over $100 million.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in Washington for Trump's Inauguration on January 20, 2017. Security around the events is expected to cost over $100 million.
Source: CNN