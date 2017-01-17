Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

Russia's Vladimir Putin says he was familiar with some of the unsubstantiated allegations about Trump in a dossier prepared by an ex-British intel agent. The dossier was published by Buzzfeed. CNN has reported that senior intel officials briefed President-elect Trump and President Obama, warning Russia may have gathered compromising material on Trump.
Source: Russia 24

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

Russia's Vladimir Putin says he was familiar with some of the unsubstantiated allegations about Trump in a dossier prepared by an ex-British intel agent. The dossier was published by Buzzfeed. CNN has reported that senior intel officials briefed President-elect Trump and President Obama, warning Russia may have gathered compromising material on Trump.
Source: Russia 24