Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

Russia's Vladimir Putin says he was familiar with some of the unsubstantiated allegations about Trump in a dossier prepared by an ex-British intel agent. The dossier was published by Buzzfeed. CNN has reported that senior intel officials briefed President-elect Trump and President Obama, warning Russia may have gathered compromising material on Trump.
