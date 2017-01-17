Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

At a news conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the so-called Trump dossier on the US President-elect "false" and referred to allegations as "rubbish."
Source: Russia 24

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Putin: Trump dossier is false, rubbish

At a news conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the so-called Trump dossier on the US President-elect "false" and referred to allegations as "rubbish."
Source: Russia 24