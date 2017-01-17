Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How the Obamas spent MLK Day

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How the Obamas spent MLK Day

President Obama and the First Lady visited a Washington shelter where they helped kids swing on a playset they had donated.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

How the Obamas spent MLK Day

President Obama and the First Lady visited a Washington shelter where they helped kids swing on a playset they had donated.
Source: CNN