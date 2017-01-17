Breaking News

Woodward/Bernstein
Woodward/Bernstein

    Watergate reporter: Unverified dossier garbage

Watergate reporter: Unverified dossier garbage

Award-winning journalist Bob Woodward criticizes the Russia dossier that was presented to President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

