WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) addresses the second annual Conservative Policy Summit at the Heritage Foundation January 12, 2015 in Washington, DC. The theme for the summit this year is "Opportunity for All, Favoritism to None." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Trump pick buys stocks, raises scrutiny

Tom Price, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is under scrutiny for the timing a stock purchase made days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefited the company. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
