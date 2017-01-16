Trump pick buys stocks, raises scrutiny

Tom Price, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is under scrutiny for the timing a stock purchase made days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefited the company. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Tom Price, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is under scrutiny for the timing a stock purchase made days before introducing legislation that would have directly benefited the company. CNN's Manu Raju reports.