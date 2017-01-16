Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
John Kerry takes stock in last week on the job
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
John Kerry takes stock in last week on the job
With just days until Donald Trump takes office, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with Christiane Amanpour.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
John Kerry takes stock in last week on the job
Kerry: Trump's comments were 'inappropriate'
Breaking down Trump's business separation plan
Former CIA director on Trump, torture and Iran
What's it like to play basketball with Obama?
Obama's friend and colleague on his legacy
Former CIA official on Trump's security policy
U.S. Intel's briefing could be 'unprecedented'
Petraeus: I would have taken job with Trump
Petraeus: Trump won't reintroduce torture
Chicago priest: Violence is 'out of control'
Timmermans: US will understand importance of EU
See More
John Kerry takes stock in last week on the job
Amanpour
With just days until Donald Trump takes office, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with Christiane Amanpour.
Source: CNN