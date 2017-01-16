Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CHARLESTON, SC - JUNE 26: U.S. President Barack Obama sings "Amazing Grace" as he delivers the eulogy for South Carolina state senator and Rev. Clementa Pinckney during Pinckney's funeral service June 26, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, is accused of killing nine people on June 17th during a prayer meeting in the church, which is one of the nation's oldest black churches in Charleston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
CHARLESTON, SC - JUNE 26: U.S. President Barack Obama sings "Amazing Grace" as he delivers the eulogy for South Carolina state senator and Rev. Clementa Pinckney during Pinckney's funeral service June 26, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, is accused of killing nine people on June 17th during a prayer meeting in the church, which is one of the nation's oldest black churches in Charleston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Defining racial moments in Obama's presidency

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Defining racial moments in Obama's presidency

Barack Obama faced numerous sensitive issues regarding race relations during his tenure as America's first black president. CNN's Athena Jones takes a look back at those defining moments.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Defining racial moments in Obama's presidency

The Lead

Barack Obama faced numerous sensitive issues regarding race relations during his tenure as America's first black president. CNN's Athena Jones takes a look back at those defining moments.
Source: CNN