Tempers flare between Dems and FBI director

House Democrats were angry with FBI Director James Comey after a confidential briefing where Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz confronted Comey about the hacking that ultimately forced her to resign as chair of the DNC. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
House Democrats were angry with FBI Director James Comey after a confidential briefing where Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz confronted Comey about the hacking that ultimately forced her to resign as chair of the DNC. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.