Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Comey and other intelligence leaders testified about threats to the United States by the so-called Islamic State or ISIS. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Comey and other intelligence leaders testified about threats to the United States by the so-called Islamic State or ISIS. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Tempers flare between Dems and FBI director

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tempers flare between Dems and FBI director

House Democrats were angry with FBI Director James Comey after a confidential briefing where Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz confronted Comey about the hacking that ultimately forced her to resign as chair of the DNC. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tempers flare between Dems and FBI director

Erin Burnett Out Front

House Democrats were angry with FBI Director James Comey after a confidential briefing where Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz confronted Comey about the hacking that ultimately forced her to resign as chair of the DNC. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN