Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Details surface about ex-spy behind Trump memos

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Details surface about ex-spy behind Trump memos

A former British diplomat and past colleagues have come forward with new information about Chris Steele, the ex-spy whose memos included allegations that Russian operatives claimed to have compromising information about Donald Trump. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Details surface about ex-spy behind Trump memos

Erin Burnett Out Front

A former British diplomat and past colleagues have come forward with new information about Chris Steele, the ex-spy whose memos included allegations that Russian operatives claimed to have compromising information about Donald Trump. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Source: CNN