Details surface about ex-spy behind Trump memos

A former British diplomat and past colleagues have come forward with new information about Chris Steele, the ex-spy whose memos included allegations that Russian operatives claimed to have compromising information about Donald Trump. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
A former British diplomat and past colleagues have come forward with new information about Chris Steele, the ex-spy whose memos included allegations that Russian operatives claimed to have compromising information about Donald Trump. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.