Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Barack Obama waves to spectators after his speech at the ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Barack Obama waves to spectators after his speech at the ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The Oath: 35 words that make a President

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Oath: 35 words that make a President

These 35 words make a citizen the President of the United States of America. Comedian W. Kamau Bell takes a witty look back on this powerful tradition.
Source: CNN

Trending Now (15 Videos)

See More

The Oath: 35 words that make a President

These 35 words make a citizen the President of the United States of America. Comedian W. Kamau Bell takes a witty look back on this powerful tradition.
Source: CNN