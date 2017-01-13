Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

paul ryan cnn townhall two minutes origwx js_00003601
paul ryan cnn townhall two minutes origwx js_00003601

    JUST WATCHED

    Speaker Paul Ryan town hall in two minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Speaker Paul Ryan town hall in two minutes

The most notable moments from Thursday's CNN town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Source: CNN

Can't miss (12 Videos)

See More

Speaker Paul Ryan town hall in two minutes

The most notable moments from Thursday's CNN town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Source: CNN