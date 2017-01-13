House Republican summons ethics chief

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz has asked the head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, who has been vocally critical of Trump, to meet with the committee to discuss his views on President-elect's plan to settle any potential conflicts of interest.
