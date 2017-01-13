Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Lewis Meet the Press
John Lewis Meet the Press

    JUST WATCHED

    John Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate' president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

John Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate' president

On NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. John Lewis says that he does not see President-elect Donald Trump as a "legitimate" commander in chief in light of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

John Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate' president

Newsroom

On NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. John Lewis says that he does not see President-elect Donald Trump as a "legitimate" commander in chief in light of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN