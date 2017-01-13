Breaking News

    House approves step to repeal Obamacare

The House of Representatives began the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act, approving a budget resolution on a mostly party line vote. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
The House of Representatives began the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act, approving a budget resolution on a mostly party line vote. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
