Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Former Secretary of Defense and director of the Central Intelligence Agency Leon Panetta discuss his new book, 'Worthy Fights,' during an event in the Jack Morton Auditorium at George Washington University October 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. In the book, Panetta writes about his differences with President Barack Obama over military policies in Syria, Iraq and other conflicts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Former Secretary of Defense and director of the Central Intelligence Agency Leon Panetta discuss his new book, 'Worthy Fights,' during an event in the Jack Morton Auditorium at George Washington University October 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. In the book, Panetta writes about his differences with President Barack Obama over military policies in Syria, Iraq and other conflicts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Panetta: Leaks happen, deal with it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Panetta: Leaks happen, deal with it

Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta tells CNN's Erin Burnett that leaks are a reality in Washington and that Donald Trump will have deal with them and move on.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Panetta: Leaks happen, deal with it

Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta tells CNN's Erin Burnett that leaks are a reality in Washington and that Donald Trump will have deal with them and move on.
Source: CNN