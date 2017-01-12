Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Tracker border wall_00003105
Trump Tracker border wall_00003105

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on building a wall along Southern border

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on building a wall along Southern border

Donald Trump talks about building a wall along the Southern border, and says Mexico will pay for it.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on building a wall along Southern border

Donald Trump talks about building a wall along the Southern border, and says Mexico will pay for it.
Source: CNN