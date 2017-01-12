Breaking News

mattis confirmation hearing 2
mattis confirmation hearing 2

    Mattis: Trump is open to NATO conversation

Mattis: Trump is open to NATO conversation

Speaking at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing, Ret. Gen. James Mattis said he wants the US to maintain "the strongest possible relationship with NATO."
