    Conway, Cooper clash over Russian intel report

Kellyanne Conway and CNN's Anderson Cooper clashed in an interview over CNN's reporting of the classified documents presented to President Obama and President-elect Trump including allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.
