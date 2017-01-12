Breaking News

Anderson Cooper Conway split
Anderson Cooper Conway split

    Conway, Cooper clash over report (entire)

Conway, Cooper clash over report (entire)

Kellyanne Conway and CNN's Anderson Cooper clashed in an interview over CNN's reporting of the classified documents presented to President Obama and President-elect Trump including allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.
Conway, Cooper clash over report (entire)

Anderson Cooper 360

