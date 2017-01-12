Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 8: Republican Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina holds "Coffee With Carly" at Blake's Restaurant February 8, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 8: Republican Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina holds "Coffee With Carly" at Blake's Restaurant February 8, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Fiorina: Disparagement of intel not helpful

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fiorina: Disparagement of intel not helpful

Carly Fiorina speaks with CNN's Van Jones about President-elect Trump's treatment of US intelligence agencies.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fiorina: Disparagement of intel not helpful

Carly Fiorina speaks with CNN's Van Jones about President-elect Trump's treatment of US intelligence agencies.
Source: CNN