Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dr. Ben Carson Elizabeth Warren Trump benefit_00000000
Dr. Ben Carson Elizabeth Warren Trump benefit_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Warren to Carson: Will HUD benefit Trump?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Warren to Carson: Will HUD benefit Trump?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questioned Dr. Ben Carson over whether he can guarantee that money distributed by HUD will not enrich President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Warren to Carson: Will HUD benefit Trump?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questioned Dr. Ben Carson over whether he can guarantee that money distributed by HUD will not enrich President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: CNN