New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly walks into a news conference to announce the arrest Tuesday of five New York Police Department officers on charges that they smuggled firearms, cigarettes and slot machines they believed were stolen on October 25, 2011 in New York City.
    DOJ watchdog launches probe into FBI

The Justice Department's internal watchdog has launched a probe into the FBI's handling of Hillary Clinton's private email server investigation.
The Justice Department's internal watchdog has launched a probe into the FBI's handling of Hillary Clinton's private email server investigation.
