Biden confirms brief on unsubstantiated claims against Trump
Vice President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that he and President Barack Obama were briefed last week by intelligence officials on unsubstantiated claims that Russia may have compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
