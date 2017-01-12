Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ben Carson HUD hearing qualifications_00000000
Ben Carson HUD hearing qualifications_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Dr. Ben Carson addresses HUD qualifications

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dr. Ben Carson addresses HUD qualifications

Dr. Ben Carson talks about his qualifications for leading the Department of Housing and Urban development.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dr. Ben Carson addresses HUD qualifications

Dr. Ben Carson talks about his qualifications for leading the Department of Housing and Urban development.
Source: CNN