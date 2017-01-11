Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Russia-Trump report is disgraceful

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Russia-Trump report is disgraceful

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer strongly condemned a report that alleges Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer: Russia-Trump report is disgraceful

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer strongly condemned a report that alleges Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Donald Trump.
Source: CNN