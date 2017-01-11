Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rex tillerson non answers origwx bw_00000000
rex tillerson non answers origwx bw_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Rex Tillerson perfects the non-answer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rex Tillerson perfects the non-answer

While secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson made news with some of his confirmation hearing responses, he also perfected the art of the non-answer.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rex Tillerson perfects the non-answer

While secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson made news with some of his confirmation hearing responses, he also perfected the art of the non-answer.
Source: CNN