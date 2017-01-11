Breaking News

    Petraeus: Trump won't reintroduce torture

Petraeus: Trump won't reintroduce torture

David Petraeus, former CIA director and U.S. CENTCOM commander, tells CNN he believes Donald Trump no longer wants to re-introduce torture.
Source: CNN

