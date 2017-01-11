Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Petraeus: I would have taken job with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Petraeus: I would have taken job with Trump

Former CIA Director David Petraeus tells Christiane Amanpour that he was inclined to accept a job as Secretary-of-State had it been offered.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Petraeus: I would have taken job with Trump

Amanpour

Former CIA Director David Petraeus tells Christiane Amanpour that he was inclined to accept a job as Secretary-of-State had it been offered.
Source: CNN