Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama farewell address smooth transition sot 04_00000325
obama farewell address smooth transition sot 04_00000325

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: We will have the smooth transition

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: We will have the smooth transition

At President Obama's farewell address in Chicago, he said that in 10 days Trump will become president and his administration will make sure it is a smooth transition of power.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: We will have the smooth transition

At President Obama's farewell address in Chicago, he said that in 10 days Trump will become president and his administration will make sure it is a smooth transition of power.
Source: CNN