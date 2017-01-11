Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama tears up
Obama tears up

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama tears up talking about Michelle

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama tears up talking about Michelle

President Obama was emotional as he recognized his wife, Michelle Obama, during his farewell address in Chicago.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama tears up talking about Michelle

President Obama was emotional as he recognized his wife, Michelle Obama, during his farewell address in Chicago.
Source: CNN