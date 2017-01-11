Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama farewell address joe biden scrappy kid comment sot_00000615
obama farewell address joe biden scrappy kid comment sot_00000615

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama calls Biden 'scrappy kid from Scranton'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama calls Biden 'scrappy kid from Scranton'

During his farewell address in Chicago, President Obama thanked Vice President Joe Biden, calling him the "scrappy kid from Scranton."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama calls Biden 'scrappy kid from Scranton'

During his farewell address in Chicago, President Obama thanked Vice President Joe Biden, calling him the "scrappy kid from Scranton."
Source: CNN