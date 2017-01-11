Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: We give democracy power

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: We give democracy power

At President Obama's farewell address in Chicago, he said all of us "should be throwing ourselves into the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: We give democracy power

At President Obama's farewell address in Chicago, he said all of us "should be throwing ourselves into the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions."
Source: CNN