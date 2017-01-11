Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama farewell address daughters sot 09_00001908
obama farewell address daughters sot 09_00001908

    JUST WATCHED

    Malia Obama tears up during dad's speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Malia Obama tears up during dad's speech

During President Obama's farewell address he spoke to his daughters and said of all his accomplishments, he is most proud to be their dad.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Malia Obama tears up during dad's speech

During President Obama's farewell address he spoke to his daughters and said of all his accomplishments, he is most proud to be their dad.
Source: CNN